Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to hear voter purge case

by: Associated Press

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case seeking to purge about 129,000 voter registrations from the rolls ahead of the November presidential election after previously deadlocking on whether to get involved.

Democrats oppose the voter purge, arguing it is intended to make it more difficult for their voters to cast ballots.

Conservatives who brought the lawsuit argue that the integrity of the vote is at stake, saying that when records indicate voters may have moved, their registrations should be deactivated.

The case is closely watched in battleground Wisconsin. President Donald Trump won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.

In February, a Wisconsin’s appeals court overturned a ruling ordering the removal of up to 209,000 people from the state’s voter rolls. In January, a Wisconsin judge ordered the state’s elections commission to begin removing those names from the rolls or face fines for each day they didn’t. That ruling was later put on hold.

