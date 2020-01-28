Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates stop by Green Bay for Q&A forum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Two Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates stopped by Green Bay on Monday night for a Q&A forum with the public.

The candidates, Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly and Marquette University Law Professor Ed Fallone, visited St. Brendan’s Inn to answer the public’s questions in preparation for the Spring Primary Election on Feb. 18.

Both candidates are seeking a 10-year term on the court.

The top two finishers in the nonpartisan primary will advance to the Spring Election on April 7.

The two candidates explained to Local 5 what they would bring to the table if elected.

“That’s really what I bring, is the commitment to what the people of Wisconsin have asked us to do, which is just to exercise the judicial power,” says Kelly.

“As a constitutional law professor, an expert in our constitution, and someone who has spent over 25 years in the nonprofit sector, helping working families navigate the legal system, and getting fair treatment in the court, I’m trying to bring that perspective to our State Supreme Court,” says Fallone.

The 3rd candidate, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky, was unable to attend due to court commitments.