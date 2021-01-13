Wisconsin Supreme Court focuses on redistricting

FILE – In this June 29, 2010, file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court justices meet in the court chamber in Madison, Wis. The Court turns its attention to redistricting on Thursday Jan. 14, 2021, considering a request backed by Republicans to change its current procedures for handling cases related to the once-a-decade process of drawing new political boundaries. (AP Photo/Ryan J. Foley File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is considering how lawsuits challenging the once-a-decade task of drawing political boundary lines will be handled this year.

Conservatives, with the support of state and federal Republican officeholders, are asking the court to take any legal challenges directly, skipping lower state courts.

Roughly 2,000 comments have been filed in opposition from a wide array of groups, legal scholars, Republican and Democratic former officeholders, government watchdog groups and others.

The Supreme Court is expected to consider the petition at a public hearing on Thursday and will issue its decision later.

The Legislature will begin the redistricting process in the summer.