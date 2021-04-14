Wisconsin Supreme Court says governor can’t limit capacity

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that Gov. Tony Evers’ administration does not have the authority to issue capacity limits on bars, restaurants and other businesses without approval of the Legislature.

This ruling comes two weeks after the conservative-controlled court struck down the state’s mask mandate.

The Supreme Court also ruled last year in a similar case that the governor needed legislative approval for an emergency declaration that shut down businesses early in the coronavirus pandemic.

There has not been a statewide capacity limit restriction in place since October. The court’s conservative majority ruled 4-3 against Evers on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North & Manitowoc Lincoln girls, Kimberly boys punch tickets to spring state

Kimberly boys and girls volleyball teams prepare for sectional showdowns

Blizzard preps for 2021 season

Game of the Week: Notre Dame wins instant classic on late field goal

High School Sports Xtra: Extended interview with state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

Appleton's AJ Powell gets Masters experience at Drive, Chip, & Putt