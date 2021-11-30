Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with GOP in redistricting case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has sided with Republicans in a redistricting ruling that will lay the groundwork for drawing new political boundary lines.

In a 4-3 ruling Tuesday, the court’s conservative majority said it will make as few changes as possible to the current maps drawn by Republicans and enacted a decade ago.

Democrats and others have argued that those maps are so heavily skewed in favor of Republicans the new legislative and congressional maps should be drawn from scratch.

But the Supreme Court said changes to the current maps should be limited to population shifts made apparent by the once-a-decade census.

