Wisconsin teachers resign in wake of slavery question

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) — Three Wisconsin middle school teachers have resigned after they put together an activity for sixth-graders that asked how they would punish slaves.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports an investigation found the three teachers at Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie collaborated on the assignment two or three years ago but the lesson was outside the school district’s curriculum and not approved by any level of leadership.

The investigators’ report said the teachers have been allowed to resign, although they will remain on paid leave for the remainder of the school year.

The assignment came to light earlier this year after a parent complained.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North & Manitowoc Lincoln girls, Kimberly boys punch tickets to spring state

Kimberly boys and girls volleyball teams prepare for sectional showdowns

Blizzard preps for 2021 season

Game of the Week: Notre Dame wins instant classic on late field goal

High School Sports Xtra: Extended interview with state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

Appleton's AJ Powell gets Masters experience at Drive, Chip, & Putt