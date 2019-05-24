Wisconsin technical college system says tech college grads have high job placement Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. - This month graduates from the biggest schools in the state have worn their caps and gowns and walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.

But what influenced them to choose their alma maters?

For some, it could be linked to the ability to secure a job after graduation.

Luis Rios graduated from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in 2016.

He's now an appraisal service technician at Ameriprise.

"Before I graduated I had the job," says Rios. "I was employed, put in a position where I know what I’m doing and I’m qualified to be there before I even graduated, which is amazing, you don’t see that a whole lot."

He's not alone.

According to the Wisconsin Technical College System's latest numbers 70 percent of 2018 technical college graduates who went into the workforce, 94 percent acquired jobs within the first six months.

Around 80 percent of them had jobs directly related to their field of study.

"We work very hard to make sure that what we’re teaching is directly needed by the employers that are out there and we do that by talking to employers, they're on our advisory committees," says the president of NWTC Jeffrey Rafn. "This last strategic plan that I did was a whole labor market analysis and so we pay very close attention to that."

And it pays to graduate from a Wisconsin technical school.

The study also says the average salary six months after graduation was a little more than $40,000 for 2018 graduates.

Associate degrees earned the highest median salary at nearly $44,000.

Students may not be paying as much out of pocket once they receive a diploma.

"We are in many respects a more affordable way of getting your education," says Rafn. "If you can get your first two years at a technical college, even if you want that bachelor's degree, getting those next two years as a junior and senior, it’s going to be a lot less expensive than if you do four years at a university."

For alum like Rios who started at a bigger university, the technical path has proven to be a valuable one.

"If I could do it all over again, I'd come here first," he says.

State lawmakers recently committed $25 million to the Wisconsin Technical College System for the next budget.

