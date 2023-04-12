TAYLORS FALLS, Min. (WFRV) – Authorities in Minnesota are continuing a multiday search for a Wisconsin teen who reportedly fell off of a cliff and into the St. Croix River at the Interstate State Park.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were made aware of the situation after receiving 911 calls around 6:10 p.m. on April 11.

Authorities say that initial information indicated an 18-year-old man from Wisconsin was within Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls near a rock ledge overlooking the St. Croix River. The 18-year-old reportedly lost his footing and fell, landing in the waters of the St. Croix.

An extensive rescue effort was launched on Tuesday evening consisting of multiple area agencies, deputies say.

Chisago County Sheriff’s Office

Search efforts were unsuccessful and paused at nightfall, however, authorities restarted search efforts on Wednesday morning.

If you are out on the nature trails along the St. Croix between Taylor’s Falls and Osceola please call 911 if you see anything suspicious. Chisago County Sheriff’s Office

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public not to search on or near the water and says the flow rate of the river, along with debris typically seen in the spring, has made for dangerous search conditions.

