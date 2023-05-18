Officers responding to a shooting that killed one near a Walgreens in Green Bay on Friday, Feb. 18.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old has entered a guilty due to no contest plea to charges that include 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide in connection to a February 2022 deadly shooting at a Green Bay Walgreens.

Court records show that Jeremiah Robinson reached a plea deal with prosecutors on May 18 to charges stemming from a shooting outside of a Walgreens located at the corner of West Mason Street and Oneida Street on February 18, 2022.

The incident resulted in the death of a 31-year-old Green Bay man.

Robinson, who is from Milwaukee and was 15 years old at the time of the shooting, was taken into custody that same day and was later charged with eight counts related to the deadly shooting.

Robinson was initially charged with and pleaded guilty to the following charges:

2nd Degree Reckless Homicide Guilty due to no contest plea

Possession of THC Guilty due to no contest plea

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Guilty due to no contest plea

Possess w/Intent-Heroin (>10-50g) Charge dismissed but read in

Possess Dangerous Weapon-Person < 18 Charge dismissed but read in

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer Charge dismissed but read in

Carry Concealed Weapon Charge dismissed but read in

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Charge dismissed but read in

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Charge dismissed but read in



Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is available.