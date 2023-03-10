WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Wisconsin have made an arrest in connection to the shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead back in late February.

According to an update provided by the West Allis Police Department, 17-year-old Lawrence Griffin from Milwaukee has been formally charged with one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, and one count of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

Back on February 25, 2023, around 9:00 p.m., the West Allis Police Department received several phone calls reporting gunshots in the area of the 5600 block of West Lincoln Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that gunshots had been fired during a party that was being held at a local tavern.

West Allis Police located two juveniles that had been shot, and eventually, a 12-year-old boy died at the scene. The other was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

In addition to the charges, Griffin also faces a Possession of a Firearm as a Convicted Felon charge. He is due in court on Saturday for his initial court appearance.