WHITEWATER, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Whitewater was arrested on Monday after he allegedly held a female against her will for multiple days and pointed a gun at her head.

The Whitewater Police Department located Yefferson Guzman Rodriguez in the 900 block of Highland Street, and when attempting to take him into custody, he fled on foot.

Eventually, Guzman Rodriguez was arrested in the 300 block of South Prince Street, but not without resisting arrest to the point where officers had to deploy a taser.

Preliminary investigations reveal that on Sunday night, the victim, an adult female, had been battered and strangled. It was reported that at one point, the victim lost consciousness.

Guzman Rodriguez was booked into the Walworth County Jail, and the following charges are expected to be forwarded to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office:

Kidnapping

False Imprisonment

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Substantial Battery

Strangulation

Disorderly Conduct

Resist/Obstruct Officer

The Whitewater Police Department extended a thank you to nearby municipalities for providing tips and assisting in the investigation.

No additional details were provided.