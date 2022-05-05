JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old in Wisconsin is facing five charges after he allegedly tried to run over three people with his vehicle.

According to the Janeville Police Department, on May 2 around 3:20 a.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Starling Lane for a reported disturbance. Officers were told that a man was fighting with a woman and trying to run people over with his vehicle.

While officers were on their way, a neighbor called about hearing a gunshot near the area the disturbance was happening.

A spent shell casing was later found at the scene and a vehicle had a bullet hole in it. Officers spoke with everyone involved and determined that the man, identified as 19-year-old Daequan Hanna, was punching the woman.

Two neighbors tried to stop the assault, but Hanna got into a vehicle and started trying to run over the two neighbors and the woman.

One of the neighbors reportedly shot their gun at the car in self-defense. No one was injured from the gunshot or the vehicle.

Hanna is facing the following charges:

Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor

Battery Misdemeanor

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (three counts) Felony



Court records show that he is scheduled to appear in court on May 10 at 3 p.m. Local 5 will update this story if new information is released.