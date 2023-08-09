WHITESTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead after a toy wagon that he and two others were riding on down a road in western Wisconsin collided with a tree on Friday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Indian Creek Road, just south of Dutch Hollow Road, in the Town of Whitestown around 10 p.m. on August 4.

The 17-year-old was allegedly riding on the wagon with a 20-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy when the wagon went off the right side of the road and ejected all three occupants when it collided with a tree.

Authorities say that all three occupants were from La Farge.

The 20-year-old, who was injured himself, was reportedly able to get help following the crash. However, after extensive life-saving measures were exhausted, the 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies noted that the juvenile was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and was later taken to UW-Madison. As of the time of the release, there is no word on the condition of the 12-year-old. The man reportedly got medical treatment the following day, authorities say.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office. No additional details were provided.