PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer.

The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an 18-year-old man from New Berlin. The man was identified as Sean Brierton of New Berlin, and he rescued a distressed swimmer from Lake Michigan on August 27.

Around 9:10 p.m., Brierton and some friends heard what they thought was someone yelling for help from the water. It was nighttime, which made it hard to see off the shore.

The group called for help and officers arrived shortly after. Flashlights located a distressed swimmer about 50 yards offshore.

Once the swimmer was found, Brierton went into the water and helped the fatigued man back to shore. The swimmer was identified as a 39-year-old man.

The man in the water said that he went in about an hour earlier and got caught in a current. Officials say the water temperatures were about 66 degrees.

More than 38 people have drowned in Lake Michigan in 2022 according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. That is more than double any of the other Great Lakes. This situation would likely have added to that statistic had it not been for the lifesaving actions of Brierton and his friends!! Congrats on the save! PWPD commends you! Port Washington Police Department

No additional information was provided.