JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two 16-year-olds in southern Wisconsin were taken into custody for allegedly robbing an Amazon delivery truck of its packages.

The Janesville Police Department announced that two people were arrested following an armed robbery of an Amazon package delivery van. The alleged incident happened on October 13 around 9 p.m.

Three men reportedly approached the van and allegedly demanded money from the driver. One of the suspects allegedly showed a handgun and threatened the driver to hand over their wallet.

The victim reportedly complied but did not have any money. So the suspects then reportedly took an undisclosed amount of packages from the van.

There were no injuries as a result of the robbery.

Authorities were able to identify all three suspects involved. Two of the suspects were arrested for armed robbery. Arrangements have been made to take the third suspect into custody.

The two suspects that were arrested were identified as 16-year-olds from Janesville. No additional information was provided.