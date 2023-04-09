MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old suspect in multiple southcentral Wisconsin burglaries was arrested after allegedly crashing into multiple law enforcement vehicles in an attempt to escape police.

A release from the Madison Police Department states that the incident began around 8:40 a.m. on April 4 when an officer was asked to check on a suspicious vehicle parked along the 1600 block of Wyoming Way.

According to the release, officers noticed two people sleeping in what was eventually found to be a stolen car.

Officers deflated the vehicle’s tires and awakened the suspects. That is when authorities say the suspects ‘deliberately’ drove into multiple squad cars as they attempted to speed away.

The vehicle eventually crashed along North Sherman Avenue, leading to a 14-year-old boy allegedly running from the vehicle. Officers say they followed him over fences and through backyards before taking him into custody.

David Wills, an 18-year-old from Madison, stayed in the vehicle and was eventually arrested by officers.

The 14-year-old was arrested on several charges including second-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding officers. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center and also has had multiple past police contacts and was wanted on a Capias warrant, officers say.

Wills was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent. He has also had multiple past police contacts and is a suspect in multiple burglaries throughout Dane County, according to the release.

Two loaded handguns were reportedly found inside the vehicle, one of which had been reported stolen.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details were provided.