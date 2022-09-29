GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, a Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced a major renovation project that will ‘significantly enhance the facilities’ prior to the 2023 season.

The owners of the Timber Rattlers, Third Base Ventures, made the announcement on Thursday, revealing ‘new seating areas, improved player amenities, an expanded concourse that will encircle the entire stadium, and an eye-catching three-story slide as part of this stadium upgrade.’

“We are extremely pleased and excited to announce the stadium renovation plans for the 2023 season which will create one of the best home clubhouses in all Minor League Baseball,” said Rob Zerjav, President, CEO, and Managing Partner of Third Base Ventures/Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. “We can’t wait for our fans to experience the new stadium renovations.”

Photo Credit: Pendulum Studio/Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Photo Credit: Pendulum Studio/Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Photo Credit: Pendulum Studio/Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Photo Credit: Pendulum Studio/Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The three-story slide, which will be available to all fans, is an homage to Bernie Brewer’s slide at American Family Field.

The renovation will be handled by Appleton’s Boldt Construction with the design provided by Pendulum Studio. Boldt built the stadium back in 1995, and both companies worked together on the most recent renovation after the 2012 season.

Construction for the renovation has already begun and is scheduled to be concluded in time for the start of the 2023 season.