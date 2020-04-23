Wisconsin Timber Rattlers offer “Ballpark Dinners To-Go”

Closings
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are offering their fans Ballpark Dinners To-Go on Tuesday, April 28.

Fans may order dinner online through the team’s website and pickup their order any time between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm on that day.

The hot and ready to eat dinners include two grilled burgers, two Cher-Make brats, two jumbo Cher-Make hotdogs, baked beans, potato salad, potato chips, cookies, cotton candy, buns, and condiments.

The dinner serves four or more and is available for $40+ taxes and fees.

 The Snake Pit Team Store is also offering $20 grab bags that fans can order online: https://timberrattlers.milbstore.com/

These grab bags will include a variety of Timber Rattlers merchandise items, giveaways, and ticket vouchers.

The deadline to order grab bags is 9:00 am on Tuesday and you can pick up your grab bag when you pick up dinner.

To pick up your orders, arrive at Neuroscience Group Field during the scheduled pick-up hours and pull up along the third base side of the stadium where Timber Rattlers staff will deliver your order to your car.

Meal orders should be made at the teams website by 9:00 am on Tuesday: https://www.milb.com/wisconsin

