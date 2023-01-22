APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second consecutive season, Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton will host a Northwoods League game between Green Bay and Fond du Lac.

The second annual I-41 Showdown between the Rockers and the Dock Spiders will take place on June 7 at 6:35 p.m.

Last year’s contest marked the first Northwoods League game played in a current minor league stadium, home to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Fond du Lac and Green Bay, two clubs separated by just 70 miles via I-41, will face each other 12 times this upcoming season.

“The success of last year’s I-41 Showdown was one of the highlights of our season,” said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. “This game provides a first-class experience for players and is a fantastic way for fans from Fond du Lac, Green Bay, and the Fox Cities to enjoy Northwoods League baseball in a unique and special way.”

The matchup will take place on a ‘Bang for Your Buck Night,’ where fans can get hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic beers for just $2 each.

“The [Northwoods] League strives to provide the best summer playing experience and this game will once again be a highlight,” said President/Commissioner of the Northwoods League Ryan Voz.

Tickets went on sale on January 20.