WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has announced the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which 608 are code is now in service.

The 608 area code covers much of southwestern and south-central Wisconsin, including Platteville, Wisconsin Dells, La Crosse, and Wisconsin’s state capital, Madison.

According to a release, the 608 area code is expected to run out of assignable prefixes (the three numbers in a phone number following the area code) in the first quarter of 2024.

As a result, 353 will become the new area code to provide telephone numbers to new customers. All current customers will retain their existing telephone numbers and will continue to dial and receive calls without charge.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin approved the petition by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), the neutral third-party area code relief planner, to overlay a new area code.

The decision is expected to provide additional numbering resources to meet the demand for telephone numbers. The new 353 area code should be in service by late 2023.

An area code overlay adds a second area code to the geographic region served by the existing area code. Therefore, multiple area codes co-exist within the same geographic region. Once 608 runs out of assignable prefixes, new customers will receive 353.

Customers will still be able to dial just three digits to reach 911 as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, 811, and 988, the new Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

For more information about the new area code, you can click here.