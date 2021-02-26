Wisconsin tribal communities receive HUD funding for affordable housing

(WFRV) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced funding that will go to 11 Native American communities in Wisconsin.

In total, HUD allocated more than $652 million in the Indian Housing Block Grant that will provide a range of affordable housing activities on reservations and other areas.

Those activities include housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing, housing services to eligible families and individuals, crime prevention and safety and model activities that provide creative approaches to solving affordable housing problems.

The 11 tribal communities who received funding are:

Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa- Bayfield

Ho-Chuck Nation – Black River Falls

Stockbridge-Munsee Community – Bowler

Forest County Potawatomi Community – Crandon

Sokaogon Chippewa Community – Crandon

Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa – Hayward

Menominee Indian Tribe – Keshena

Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa – Lac du Flambeau

Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa – Odanah

Oneida Nation, Wisconsin – Oneida

Saint Croix Chippewa Indians – Webster

You can view a full list of nearly 600 Tribes and villages that received funding, here.