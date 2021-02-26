Wisconsin tribal communities receive HUD funding for affordable housing

(WFRV) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced funding that will go to 11 Native American communities in Wisconsin.
In total, HUD allocated more than $652 million in the Indian Housing Block Grant that will provide a range of affordable housing activities on reservations and other areas.
Those activities include housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing, housing services to eligible families and individuals, crime prevention and safety and model activities that provide creative approaches to solving affordable housing problems.
The 11 tribal communities who received funding are:
- Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa- Bayfield
- Ho-Chuck Nation – Black River Falls
- Stockbridge-Munsee Community – Bowler
- Forest County Potawatomi Community – Crandon
- Sokaogon Chippewa Community – Crandon
- Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa – Hayward
- Menominee Indian Tribe – Keshena
- Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa – Lac du Flambeau
- Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa – Odanah
- Oneida Nation, Wisconsin – Oneida
- Saint Croix Chippewa Indians – Webster
You can view a full list of nearly 600 Tribes and villages that received funding, here.