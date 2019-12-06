Wisconsin triple MVP bobblehead set unveiled

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — A new bobblehead set features Wisconsin’s three most recent MVPs: Aaron Rodgers, Christian Yelich, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The set, unveiled by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and BobblesGalore, fits together at the base to form the shape of Wisconsin, making this the first bobblehead set that connects to form a state.

The bobbleheads are limited-edition and are each individually numbered to only 1,500.

Bobbleheads can be purchased online at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and BobblesGalore as well as at the Museum, which is located at 170 South 1st Street in Milwaukee.

During the limited introductory period, the bobbleheads will be $175 for the set with free shipping. The set was produced by FOCO exclusively for BobblesGalore and the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

This week is a special one for all three players, as Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday, Christian Yelich celebrated his 28th birthday on Thursday and Giannis turns 25 years old today. Earlier this year, fans realized that the jersey numbers for Rodgers (12) and Yelich (22) add up to 34, the number worn by Bucks superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and graphics showing the simple match quickly went viral.

Additionally, the bobbleheads feature an Augmented Reality component that allows fans to interact with each one. By scanning the bobblehead with the AR Bobbles app, fans can view player’s statistics, video highlights, a shot chart, and an active news feed appear. AR Bobbles is a unique app that transforms formerly inanimate bobbleheads into something alive and interactive. It is poised to revolutionize the world of bobbleheads and has been exclusively developed for BobblesGalore. AR Bobbles can be adapted for any bobblehead and for use by professional sports teams.