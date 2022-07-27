BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser is totaled after being hit by a semi during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

According to a post on the WI State Patrol’s Facebook, the cruiser was hit around midnight along I-94 near Black River Falls in Jackson County.

State Patrol reports the trooper was inside the cruiser dealing with a traffic stop near mile marker 118 when a semi tractor-trailer lost control. The investigation showed it hit the cruiser and the “rear quarter panel” of the vehicle that had been stopped.

The trooper has non-life-threatening injuries and the other two drivers are reportedly not injured.

The WI State Patrol reminded drivers to move over for a stopped vehicle and, if you can’t, slow down.