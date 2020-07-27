Wisconsin truck driver sentenced for sexually assaulting child

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Merrill man has been sentenced to two decades in federal prison for child enticement.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Department of Justice, 60-year-old Brian Wickersham took his victim with him on a four-day trip from Wisconsin to Virginia and back while working as a long haul truck driver. During the trip, Wickersham provided the child with money and gifts. Wickersham, according to authorities, sexually assault the child.

The trip ended at a Bellevue truck stop. As Wickersham was waiting for a replacement driver, authorities say Wickersham attempted to violate the child a final time. The victim fled the truck and went for help inside the truck stop’s restaurant.

Brown County Sheriff’s deputies protected the child and found Wickersham hiding in a nearby hotel, where he was taken into custody.

Wickersham had been convicted of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child in Milwaukee County Circuit Court in 1994. Officials say he repeatedly sexually assaulted a four-year-old child. He was required to register as a sexual offender for the remainder of his life.

In 2008, Wickersham was convicted of Sex Registry Violations in Taylor County Circuit Court for repeated unsupervised contact with minor children and lying to investigators. In 2016, Wickersham was again convicted in Taylor County for Knowingly Failing to Notify School Officials of Sex Offender Status.

