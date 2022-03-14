GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Ukrainians organization has already raised approximately $53,000 to support Ukraine and they are pushing forward with other ways to help.

The group has already shipped 20,000 pounds of supplies to Eastern Europe and while they are still sorting additional donations they are cutting off physical donations because they will no longer have free shipping.

They are debuting new fundraisers like bumper sticker sales to continue to bring in funding.

Tanya Sushkova, a Wisconsin Ukrainians member said, “The funds will be used to either help purchase items here and ship them to Ukraine and we also partner up with local people in Ukraine as far as doctors or any other churches and we will donate the funds.”

The group says they are still collecting monetary donations to help support people on the ground in Ukraine.

If you want to support the cause you can learn more on the Wisconsin Ukrainians Facebook Page.