Wisconsin unemployment drops to 5% in November

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped to 5% in November from 6% in October even as coronavirus cases were spiking in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported the latest figures on Thursday. The state rate is below the national unemployment rate for November of 6.7%.
A year ago the state rate was 3.5%. Wisconsin lost 1,000 private-sector jobs in November and is down 177,600 for the year. COVID-19 cases spiked in Wisconsin in mid-November and have been gradually decreasing since then.
