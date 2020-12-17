Wisconsin unemployment drops to 5% in November

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped to 5% in November from 6% in October even as coronavirus cases were spiking in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported the latest figures on Thursday. The state rate is below the national unemployment rate for November of 6.7%.

A year ago the state rate was 3.5%. Wisconsin lost 1,000 private-sector jobs in November and is down 177,600 for the year. COVID-19 cases spiked in Wisconsin in mid-November and have been gradually decreasing since then.