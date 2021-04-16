Wisconsin unemployment held at 3.8% in March

FILE – In this June 4, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian wearing a mask walks past a reader board advertising a job opening for a remodeling company, in Seattle. U.S. companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June, according to a private survey, a large gain that still leaves the job market far below its pre-pandemic levels. The payroll company ADP said that small businesses reported the largest gain, adding 937,000 jobs. Construction firms and restaurants and hotels also posted big increases in hiring. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows Wisconsin’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.8% in March, far below the national rate of 6%.

The state Department of Workforce Development released a report Thursday that found the state added 12,900 total non-farm and 11,100 private-sector jobs from February to March.

Wisconsin is still down 129,000 jobs from March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic seized the state. The state unemployment rate then was 3.3%.

Nationally, for the week ending March 27, 16.9 million people were continuing to collect unemployment benefits, down from 18.2 million in the previous week.

That decline suggests that some of the unemployed are being called back to jobs.