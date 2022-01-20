Wisconsin unemployment hits record low of 2.8%

Local News

A gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits dropped last week, reported Thursday, June 24, a sign that layoffs declined and the job market is improving. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate hit a record low of 2.8% in December, after tying the previous low of 3% in November.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported the latest figures Thursday. The state rate is below the national unemployment rate of 3.9% for December.

Wisconsin gained 5,300 private sector jobs in December. The number of people counted as unemployed in Wisconsin, 86,200, also hit a record low.

Hitting a new unemployment rate low comes amid a worker shortage both in the state and nationwide.

