Wisconsin unemployment rate drops in January

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% in January from 4% in December, nearly reaching levels not seen since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported the latest numbers on Thursday.

The state rate is below the national unemployment rate for January of 6.3%.

A year ago, just as coronavirus cases were starting to appear in Wisconsin, the state unemployment rate was 3.3%.

Wisconsin added 7,000 private-sector jobs in January and is down 125,700 for the year.