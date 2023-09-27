GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Job Center hosted an open house for Workforce Development Month.

The open house targets job seekers, and employers’ talent acquisition specialist Heather Angle says meeting employers in person increases the likelihood of getting a job.

“We’re recruiting for our retail store locations. We have 27 retail stores across the 35-county footprint in North Central Wisconsin, so we are looking for people within the community to fill our team member roles working in the front of the store as well as working in the back of the store,” explained Angle.

Secretary Amy Pechacek says the state unemployment numbers are reaching historical lows.

“We are in a record-breaking workforce development and economic streak here in the state of Wisconsin. we have hit record-low unemployment not once twice but three times this past year to hit the state all-time low unemployment rate of 2.4 in May,” explained Pechacek.

The open house included apprenticeships, resume building, and more. Angle recommends attending job fairs to boost your career.

“Support your community and attend the job fair events, you are able to touch base with who’s hiring,” said Angle.

Wisconsin’s labor force grew by more than 14,000 workers over the month of May, which helped the state’s labor participation grow.