Wisconsin university appears to be one of many to receive bomb threats

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh is among an unknown number of universities across the nation that appear to be targeted by bomb threats late Thursday.

Officials say UW-Oshkosh Police received multiple calls from multiple phone numbers between 10:30 and 10:41 p.m. The voice, which was distorted, was the same on each call.

UWO Police say the caller referred to ‘nail bombs’ on ‘campus’ but did not specifically reference UW-Oshkosh.

“Anytime we receive calls like this, we have to treat it seriously,” said Capt. Chris Tarmann of the UWO Police Department. “We brought in our bomb dog to check our campus buildings and worked with Fond du Lac and Menasha police departments to check our campuses in those communities.”

It’s unclear how many other schools were targeted.

No bombs or suspicious activity was detected, according to the university. The incident remains under investigation.

