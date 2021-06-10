Wisconsin Veterans Museum to re-open in July

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Veterans Museum plans to reopen next month after state officials shut it down for 16 months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum announced it will re-open July 1 at 10:00 a.m. with new exhibits on Madison natives Roberta Wells and Akira Toki.  

Wells was one of the first female Marines. Toki, the son of Japanese immigrants, volunteered for the U.S. Army shortly after Pearl Harbor and earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. A Madison middle school was named after him in 1993.

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum is located in Madison.

For more information visit the Wisconsin Veterans Museum’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

FVL beats Little Chute to advance to softball regional final

ISA celebrates grand opening

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc