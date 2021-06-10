Wisconsin Veterans Museum to re-open in July

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Veterans Museum plans to reopen next month after state officials shut it down for 16 months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum announced it will re-open July 1 at 10:00 a.m. with new exhibits on Madison natives Roberta Wells and Akira Toki.

Wells was one of the first female Marines. Toki, the son of Japanese immigrants, volunteered for the U.S. Army shortly after Pearl Harbor and earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. A Madison middle school was named after him in 1993.

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum is located in Madison.

For more information visit the Wisconsin Veterans Museum’s website.