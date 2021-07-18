Wisconsin Veterans Village Association dedicates Oscar C. Boldt Wellness Center for Veterans

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Veterans Village announced they will be dedicating the Oscar C. Boldt Wellness Center for veterans with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The facility, named in honor of Oscar C. Boldt who served as a B-24 navigator in the Army Air Corps during World War II, will be used as a place for veterans to call home.

According to the non-profit group, the ceremony will begin on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will start with the Posting of the Colors by the Knights of Columbus Color Guard.

“Our vision is to be dedicated to the veterans that served by providing them with a place to call home. We will make every effort to improve the quality of life that is veteran-centric in a community of veterans and for veterans throughout their lifespan. The Wellness Center is one of those efforts and will consist of modern equipment, while also having the opportunity to utilize Physical Therapy service provided through ThedaCare,” said, John Maino, Executive Director.