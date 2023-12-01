LOMRIA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Veterinarian at a Dodge County animal clinic says she’s seen multiple cases of dog influenza. What she believes is mistakenly being called a “mystery” illness.

Reports from more than a dozen states involving hundreds of dogs have come in.

Dr. Marty Greer of Veterinary Village in Lomira says state lab results confirmed “dog influenza” in 25 dog patients at the clinic.

Three puppies with suspected cases died.

She believes the link is to a national dog convention in September, with the dogs first showing symptoms that didn’t go away in October.

She also said she doesn’t understand why some are referring to the illness as a mystery.

“We’ve confirmed K9 influenza in groups that returned from the national convention.”

Many health departments advise pet owners to be careful at dog parks and other potential close contacts.

The illness is spread during interactions with other dogs.

Veterinarians nationwide keep an eye on what many describe as a variation of Kennel Cough that sometimes lasts longer and doesn’t respond to treatments.

Experts also remind dog owners to ensure they’re up to date on vaccinations.

If you notice any unusual respiratory symptoms, call your clinic.