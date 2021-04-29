Wisconsin voters who haven’t voted face removal from rolls

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, voters mark their ballots on Election Day in Kenosha, Wis. The push for ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin gained steam on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, with the introduction of a bipartisan bill in the state Legislature, a move backed by a Republican congressman and a recently formed coalition of civic and business leaders. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — About 188,000 people in Wisconsin who are registered to vote but didn’t vote for the past four years will be receiving a mailing notifying them that they will be taken off the rolls unless they take action within 30 days.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday approved sending the routine mailing, which state law requires be sent every two years.

In 2019, more than 113,000 notices were sent and about 16,000 people requested that their registration continue. That is a response rate of about 14%.

In 2017, more than 381,000 notices were sent and about 28,000 requested continuation, a response rate of only about 7.5%.

