BURLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southeastern Wisconsin are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that left a We Energies worker with serious injuries.

A Facebook post from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office details the incident, saying it happened around 11:40 a.m. on March 21.

Authorities say the vehicle that allegedly hit a We Energies flagger was traveling southbound on South Honey Lake Road near Spring Prairie Road in Burlington.

After hitting the worker, the vehicle reportedly backed up and fled northbound on South Honey Lake Road, deputies say.

The vehicle is described by witnesses as a white, Chevrolet, 4-door, diesel, with black rims, and tinted windows. The vehicle is possibly a late 2000s model and appeared to be leaking fluid as it drove away.

Broken parts from the vehicle were found at the scene consistent with black molding, deputies say. No decals or stickers were reported to be on the suspect vehicle.

The release states that the victim was transported via Flight for Life with ‘significant injuries.’

If anyone has any relevant information related to this incident, they are asked to contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office at (262) 886-2300 and reference Complaint #23-15343.

No additional information was provided.