RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — A wildlife rehabilitation facility is raising three newborn bear cubs after their mother died during a research project.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that researchers tranquilized the mother bear and an older cub in their den in February so they could replace batteries on a radio collar.

The mother bear apparently died after the cub rolled onto her head. The researchers contacted Wild Instincts, a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Rhinelander, to take the three newborns within two and a half hours.

The facility’s wildlife rehabilitation director, Mark Naniot, says the cubs are doing well. He called the mother bear’s death “an accident.”

Wildlife Instinct has been providing updates on the status of the cubs. As of March 16, the coordination of all three cubs has reportedly improved resulting in them being moved into a larger enclosure.

“Cubs are growing by leaps and bounds. Their coordination is improving so it was time they got moved into a larger place to explore,” wrote Wildlife Instinct.

You can follow along on their journey to rehabilitation, here.