MARIETTA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two children in Wisconsin were taken into protective custody after a non-custodial parent allegedly abducted them.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, on April 2 around 7 p.m., its K9 Unit tried to a traffic stop on an SUV on STH 60 near CTH E in the Township of Marietta. The owner of the vehicle was reportedly wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department for allegedly abducting a four-year-old and a nine-year-old by a non-custodial parent.

The driver of the SUV was identified as 37-year-old Precious McArthur of Milwaukee. Authorities say she did not stop her vehicle for deputies and a tire deflation device was deployed.

Eventually, the vehicle became inoperable and came to a stop at an intersection in the Township of Wauzeka. McArthur was taken into custody and the two abducted children were inside the vehicle and unharmed.

Authorities say the children were taken into protective custody. McArthur was taken to the Crawford County Jail on the following charges:

Felony eluding

Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant with children present

Child neglect

Resisting an officer

Bail jumping

The Milwaukee Police Department will reportedly be filing additional charges. Multiple agencies assisted in this incident.

No additional information was provided.