MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people in Wisconsin were taken into custody after a woman allegedly set her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle on fire, which led to a confrontation.

According to a release, around 3:30 a.m. on October 23, Madison Police Department responded to the 400 block of Parkwood Lane for a report of a vehicle on fire.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle’s owner, 41-year-old Brandon Jackson, suspected his ex-girlfriend, 43-year-old Ronnita Washington set his vehicle on fire.

Ultimately, officers were able to establish probable cause for Washington and began searching the area for her, as she was not at the scene.

However, Jackson and his current girlfriend, 39-year-old Maleasa Epkins, went searching for Washington, despite officers telling them not to do so.

A confrontation reportedly happened between the three at a different location. Officers were able to intervene and break up the incident quickly.

All three individuals were arrested in this incident due to the initial Arson and retaliatory actions. The following charges were reportedly referred to the District Attorney’s Office:

Ronnita Washington (Ex-Girlfriend) One count of Arson

Brandon Jackson (Boyfriend) One count of Domestic Disorderly Conduct

Maleasa Epkins (Current Girlfriend) One count of Disorderly Conduct One count of Battery One county of Criminal Damage to Property



All of the partiers were sent to the Dane County Jail. No additional information was provided.