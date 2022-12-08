MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people, including a child, were found dead after an individual noticed a vehicle submerged in a nearby lake in southeast Wisconsin.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, on Thursday, December 8, around 12:35 p.m., an individual noticed the car on the 7100 block of West Brown Deer Road in Northridge Lake.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene and helped remove two bodies from the water. The bodies are identified as a 25-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl, both from Milwaukee.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation at this time, and no additional details have been provided.