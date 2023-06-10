COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Both a driver and passenger were arrested in southcentral Wisconsin when deputies responded to a disabled vehicle on the highway after the driver allegedly showed signs of impairment.

A Facebook post from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states that a deputy noticed the disabled vehicle on WIS 22 around 2:55 p.m. on Friday.

During contact with the driver, later identified as Mary Haug, and the passenger, later identified as Thomas Braaksma, the driver allegedly showed signs of impairment, leading to the deputy requesting a K9 to respond to the scene.

The release states that the K9 gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics, resulting in the vehicle being searched and deputies finding ‘several items of contraband.’

Haug, a 51-year-old from Madison, was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail on the following charges:

Operating with Restricted Controlled Substance – 6th Offense

Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl

Possession with intent to Deliver Cocaine

Possession of Schedule II Narcotic

Possession of Schedule III Narcotic

Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Illegal Possession of Rx

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Braaksma, a 63-year-old from Pardeeville was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail on the following charges:

Violation of Probation

Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl – Party to a Crime

Possession with Intent Cocaine – Party to a Crime

No additional details have been released.