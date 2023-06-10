COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Both a driver and passenger were arrested in southcentral Wisconsin when deputies responded to a disabled vehicle on the highway after the driver allegedly showed signs of impairment.

A Facebook post from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states that a deputy noticed the disabled vehicle on WIS 22 around 2:55 p.m. on Friday.

During contact with the driver, later identified as Mary Haug, and the passenger, later identified as Thomas Braaksma, the driver allegedly showed signs of impairment, leading to the deputy requesting a K9 to respond to the scene.

The release states that the K9 gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics, resulting in the vehicle being searched and deputies finding ‘several items of contraband.’

Haug, a 51-year-old from Madison, was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail on the following charges:

  • Operating with Restricted Controlled Substance – 6th Offense
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl
  • Possession with intent to Deliver Cocaine
  • Possession of Schedule II Narcotic
  • Possession of Schedule III Narcotic
  • Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Illegal Possession of Rx
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Braaksma, a 63-year-old from Pardeeville was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail on the following charges:

  • Violation of Probation
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl – Party to a Crime
  • Possession with Intent Cocaine – Party to a Crime

No additional details have been released.