COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Both a driver and passenger were arrested in southcentral Wisconsin when deputies responded to a disabled vehicle on the highway after the driver allegedly showed signs of impairment.
A Facebook post from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states that a deputy noticed the disabled vehicle on WIS 22 around 2:55 p.m. on Friday.
During contact with the driver, later identified as Mary Haug, and the passenger, later identified as Thomas Braaksma, the driver allegedly showed signs of impairment, leading to the deputy requesting a K9 to respond to the scene.
The release states that the K9 gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics, resulting in the vehicle being searched and deputies finding ‘several items of contraband.’
Haug, a 51-year-old from Madison, was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail on the following charges:
- Operating with Restricted Controlled Substance – 6th Offense
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl
- Possession with intent to Deliver Cocaine
- Possession of Schedule II Narcotic
- Possession of Schedule III Narcotic
- Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Illegal Possession of Rx
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Braaksma, a 63-year-old from Pardeeville was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail on the following charges:
- Violation of Probation
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl – Party to a Crime
- Possession with Intent Cocaine – Party to a Crime
No additional details have been released.