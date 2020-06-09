Wisconsin woman arrested for spitting on protester

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman was arrested over the weekend after video showed her spitting on a teenage demonstrator during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Cellphone video shows protesters in Shorewood, Wisconsin, demanding that 64-year-old Stephanie Rapkin move her car after she parked it in their path Saturday, reported WDJT.

Moments later, Rapkin is seen spitting on 17-year-old Eric Patrick Lucas, III.

“When that happened, it was a quick rush of anger, pain, confusion,” Lucas said. “I didn’t know how to feel.”

State Rep. David Bowen: “There is no excuse that can be given for a white woman losing her cool and all of a sudden spitting in a young man’s face.” Lucas is black.

Witnesses said several people asked the woman to move even before the crowd gathered around her.

“She’s like, ‘I’m not moving nothing, I’m not moving nothing,'” said Rebecca Nunez.

Said Ilijah Taylor-Jordan: “We were yelling, ‘Black lives matter; I’m black and I’m proud’ and she got mad.”

Authorities plan to refer charges to the Milwaukee County district attorney.

“Our young people got a crash course in the opposition that they’re going to face,” said Bowen.

Lucas, who led a separate youth rally on Sunday, said he was traumatized by the Saturday incident.

“It was at something that was supposed to be peaceful and the meaning behind it was that my life mattered, and that showed me that my life don’t matter,” he said.

