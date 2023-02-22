DE SOTO, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from southwest Wisconsin was arrested after deputies found several bags containing large amounts of meth both in her vehicle and concealed ‘on her person.’

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Ann Waters was arrested on February 19 after authorities received information that she was traveling to De Soto to allegedly sell methamphetamine.

Waters, who is from Coon Valley, was found by investigators in her vehicle in De Soto and showed ‘indicators of drug impairment,’ deputies say.

The release states that after a K9 gave a positive alert, several plastic baggies containing a large amount of methamphetamine, methamphetamine smoking devices, and a digital scale were found during a search of Waters’ vehicle.

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

Waters was arrested and transported to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

At the jail, authorities reportedly found another plastic bag containing a large amount of methamphetamine ‘concealed on her person.’

Charges against Waters include:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine near Certain Places (Jail)

Possession of THC

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Operating with a Restricted Controlled Substance – 4th offense

No additional information was provided.