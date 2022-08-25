TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.

She was later identified as 42-year-old Autumn Gernon from Mazomanie, Wisconsin. Gernon fled from the traffic stop and ended up reportedly hitting the sergeant’s squad car.

The crash caused her to lose control and end up in a cornfield. Gernon then ran through the cornfield on foot and was not found.

The department used a K9 and a drone, but was not able to find her.

One day later on August 24, a woman that matched Gernon’s description was seen in the Waupun area. However, she was not able to be found.

The Waupun area was notified, as she was reportedly knocking on doors asking for water and telling people the police were looking for her.

Around 4 a.m. on August 25, a report came in of a woman that was yelling for help at Landall’s trailer park. Gernon was identified as the woman and was taken into custody.

Multiple charges will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office including a felony charge for fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.