MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin is facing several charges after allegedly fighting another person in a mall parking lot, which eventually led to a multi-vehicle crash.

On November 1, Madison Police Department was called to the parking lot of the East Towne Mall for a report of a disturbance involving two individuals.

After arriving on the scene, officers learned that a 30-year-old woman engaged in a physical fight with another person. The 30-year-old was identified as Nakenjii D. Toles from Madison.

After the physical fight, the victim attempted to escape from Toles in her vehicle. The victim’s children were also present in the car.

As the victim and her children were leaving, Toles reportedly got into her vehicle and pursued the victim as she was leaving.

Toles then crashed her vehicle into the victim’s vehicle several times in a ‘seemingly intentional way.’ Toles reportedly flipped over her own vehicle while trying to ram the other.

She was eventually taken into custody and after obtaining medical clearance, she was booked into the Dane County Jail on the following charges:

Four counts of Recklessly Endangering Safety Felony

Criminal Damage to Property Misdemeanor



Toles posted bail for $500 and is due back in court for a status hearing on November 18.

No further details were provided, and Local 5 News will update this if more information is released regarding this case.