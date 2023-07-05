WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A southcentral Wisconsin woman has been charged with money laundering after allegedly depositing over $100,000 worth of ‘drug proceeds’ into her business banking account on four different occasions.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, an indictment returned on June 28 alleges that Alicia Allen “caused proceeds from the distribution of controlled substances to be deposited in her business banking account” on four occasions in June 2022, July 2022, and January 2023.

Allen, a 37-year-old from Windsor, has been charged with four counts of Money Laundering and one count of Possessing 40 Grams or More of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute.

The release states that the alleged drug proceeds deposited were in the amounts of $5,000, $4,000, $4,000, and $104,332. The indictment also alleges that on November 28, 2022, Allen possessed 40 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

If convicted, Allen faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each money laundering charge, totaling 80 years. The fentanyl charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years.

The charges against her are the result of an investigation by the:

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

Dane County Narcotics Task Force

Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

IRS Criminal Investigation

Allen made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Madison on June 30.