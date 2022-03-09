PACIFIC, Wis. (WFRV) – What started with putting her car in a ditch, ended with multiple charges, as a woman from Madison allegedly stole a vehicle and even tried to push a squad car out of the way.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 26 around 2 p.m., authorities were notified of a vehicle that was stolen from a business on Hwy 16/51 in the Town of Pacific. The person who owned the vehicle saw a woman get into it and drive off at a high rate of speed.

Authorities found the vehicle about 15 minutes later in the City of Portage. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, she refused and a pursuit was started. She reportedly didn’t stop at multiple stop signs, some of which even had pedestrians present.

Eventually, the pursuit ended when the vehicle went off the road. The woman reportedly was uncooperative with authorities and even though she was pinned by a squad car, she tried to push the squad car out of the way.

She was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. Officials say that a Columbia County deputy’s squad car was damaged.

The woman was identified as 31-year-old Chelsea Schwaegerl of Madison. An investigation revealed that she had put her own car in a ditch near Hwy 16 and Hwy 51.

Schwaegerl then walked into a nearby neighborhood trying to find a phone to use. After not finding a phone, she then reportedly stole the vehicle.

Court records show that Schwaegerl is charged with the following:

Take and Drive Vehicle w/o Consent

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer

2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor

Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor

Operating While Revoked (Rev due to alc/contr subst/refusal)

Schwaegerl is scheduled to appear in court on March 29 for her pre-trial conference. She was also given numerous traffic citations for her driving behavior during the pursuit.

No additional information was provided.