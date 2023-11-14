ELK MOUND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 70-year-old Wisconsin woman died on Monday after a two-vehicle crash with a semi hauling livestock.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a two-vehicle crash shortly after 8:30 p.m. on State Highway 29 and 970th Street in the Town of Elk Mound.

After arriving on the scene, deputies and first responders from the Elk Mound Fire Department found a 70-year-old woman who was unresponsive in a pickup truck that had slid into a ditch.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the woman was driving westbound on State Highway 29 and was attempting to turn onto 970th Street but failed to yield to the semi that was hauling livestock.

After the semi smashed into the pickup truck, both vehicles went off the road down a steep embankment and hit several trees. The semi remained intact, and no pigs were released from the scene.

The Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the 70-year-old woman dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the semi had no apparent injuries.

State Highway 29 was closed for several hours while officials helped remove the vehicles and transfer the pigs to other trailers.

The crash remains under investigation, and the identity of the 70-year-old woman who died is being withheld pending family notification. No additional details were provided.