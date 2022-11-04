DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with Frist Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.

On July 19, 2021, the victim was found dead in her home by law enforcement. An autopsy revealed carbon monoxide poisoning to be a contributing factor to the cause of her death.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim had recently agreed to sell the family farm. Schmidt-Way was set to inherit the farm when his grandmother died.

The complaint states that there were no obvious sources to explain elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the home. Way had allegedly bought products known to react together to create carbon monoxide before his mother’s death.

Schmidt-Way’s vehicle was reportedly seen on camera at his grandmother’s home on the night of her death.

“This was a challenging case to work and took a really concentrated effort from all of the agencies involved to move it forward,” said Iowa County Sheriff Steve Michek. “My sincerest thanks to everyone who has worked on this case.”

No further information was provided. Local 5 News will update this story if more details are released.