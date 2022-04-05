WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was pulled over for driving the wrong way on US 45, and later had a preliminary breath test that was over three times the legal limit.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on April 3 around 8 p.m., authorities received a call about a vehicle driving the wrong way on US 45. The vehicle was about a mile and a half north of STH 33 near West Bend.

The driver was later seen driving shoulder to shoulder and was pulled over by a deputy. A 31-yer-old woman from South Milwaukee was identified as the driver.

She failed a field sobriety test and had a preliminary breath test of .268.

Her 2-year-old child was also in the car and was reportedly turned over to a relative. The woman was arrested for OWI first with a minor in the vehicle, recklessly endangering safety and open intoxicants.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office wanted to thank the caller for helping and trying to keep the roadways safe.